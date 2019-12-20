UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says 'Hurt' By EU Parliament Resolution On Historical Remembrance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Putin Says 'Hurt' by EU Parliament Resolution on Historical Remembrance

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he was unpleasantly surprised by a recent European Parliament resolution that focused on remembrance of those who fought during World War II as well as the historical record of the period, including with regard to the Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany's impact on the war.

The European Parliament adopted the resolution, titled "Importance of European remembrance for the future of Europe," in September. One of the sections of the resolution said that the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany brought on the onset of World War II by diving European territories among their two "totalitarian regimes" and grouping them into separate spheres of interests.

"I was somewhat surprised, even a little hurt by one of the latest resolutions of the European Parliament from September 19, 2019, on the importance of European remembrance for the future of Europe .

.. We, too, have always worked ... to ensure this quality of history, its truthfulness, openness and objectivity," Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Putin stated that this resolution affected all CIS members, as they all were former Soviet nations.

The resolution also claimed that Russia allegedly promoted the view that "Poland, the Baltic States and the West are the true instigators of WWII."

Putin denied the accusation and said that Moscow never claimed that these countries were somehow responsible for the war.

Leaders of the CIS countries gathered in St. Petersburg for an informal meeting on Friday.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Germany Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg September 2019 World War All From

Recent Stories

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

9 minutes ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

11 minutes ago

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution on ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Report 3.3% Incre ..

11 minutes ago

UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Milit ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.