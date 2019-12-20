Putin Says 'Hurt' by EU Parliament Resolution on Historical Remembrance

(@imziishan)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he was unpleasantly surprised by a recent European Parliament resolution that focused on remembrance of those who fought during World War II as well as the historical record of the period, including with regard to the Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany's impact on the war.

The European Parliament adopted the resolution, titled "Importance of European remembrance for the future of Europe," in September. One of the sections of the resolution said that the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany brought on the onset of World War II by diving European territories among their two "totalitarian regimes" and grouping them into separate spheres of interests.

"I was somewhat surprised, even a little hurt by one of the latest resolutions of the European Parliament from September 19, 2019, on the importance of European remembrance for the future of Europe .

.. We, too, have always worked ... to ensure this quality of history, its truthfulness, openness and objectivity," Putin said at a meeting with the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Putin stated that this resolution affected all CIS members, as they all were former Soviet nations.

The resolution also claimed that Russia allegedly promoted the view that "Poland, the Baltic States and the West are the true instigators of WWII."

Putin denied the accusation and said that Moscow never claimed that these countries were somehow responsible for the war.

Leaders of the CIS countries gathered in St. Petersburg for an informal meeting on Friday.