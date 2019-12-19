Putin Says If US Wants to Help Ukraine, 'They Better Give Kiev Money'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if the United States would better prepare to hand out money if it really wanted to help Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if the United States would better prepare to hand out money if it really wanted to help Ukraine.

"They want to help Ukraine to retain gas transit. We also want it, I just said it. We are interested it it and we will do it. If they really want to help, they better consider giving [Ukraine] money," Putin said during his annual press conference.

The United States could give money to Kiev for gas subsidies to households, he noted.

"Look, they almost do not give money, they give just loan guarantees instead of cash. There is no real support. At the same time, the IMF � which is US-led � demands that all energy subsidies, including for gas, be canceled. Other Western states, the EU, demand permissions for timber exports to Europe. The Carpathian [mountains] will soon become naked rocks if such permission is granted," he said.