UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says If US Wants To Help Ukraine, 'They Better Give Kiev Money'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

Putin Says If US Wants to Help Ukraine, 'They Better Give Kiev Money'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if the United States would better prepare to hand out money if it really wanted to help Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if the United States would better prepare to hand out money if it really wanted to help Ukraine.

"They want to help Ukraine to retain gas transit. We also want it, I just said it. We are interested it it and we will do it. If they really want to help, they better consider giving [Ukraine] money," Putin said during his annual press conference.

The United States could give money to Kiev for gas subsidies to households, he noted.

"Look, they almost do not give money, they give just loan guarantees instead of cash. There is no real support. At the same time, the IMF � which is US-led � demands that all energy subsidies, including for gas, be canceled. Other Western states, the EU, demand permissions for timber exports to Europe. The Carpathian [mountains] will soon become naked rocks if such permission is granted," he said.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United States Money Gas All

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

16 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

6 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

6 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Foreign Minister Hopes Moscow-Tokyo Econo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.