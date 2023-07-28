Putin Says Important to Achieve Genuine National Unity in Libya

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) It is important to achieve a genuine national unity in Libya so that the country will not turn into an area of confrontation among third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It is very important to achieve a genuine national unity and not let the Libyan territory turn into an area of confrontation among third countries," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

Russia will do everything it can on its part to contribute to Libya's unity, understanding all difficulties of this process, the Russian president added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.