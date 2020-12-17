Putin Says Important to Let Citizens Travel Abroad While Developing Domestic Tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stressed the importance of developing internal tourism industry while preserving the opportunity for people to travel abroad.

"It is important, very important to give our people an opportunity [to go abroad], as our people to a great extent have gotten used to taking vacations abroad, 32 million travel, but it is no less important to develop domestic tourism," Putin said at an annual press conference.