Putin Says Important To Prevent Terrorists Invasion Into Countries Neighboring Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Putin Says Important to Prevent Terrorists Invasion Into Countries Neighboring Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) It is important to prevent terrorists from entering countries neighboring Afghanistan, including under the guise of refugees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In our opinion, it is especially important to prevent the invasion of all kinds of terrorists into states neighboring Afghanistan, including under the guise of refugees," Putin said at a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

