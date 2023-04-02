Putin Says Important to Strengthen Defense Potential of Union State of Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday, on the occasion of the Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day, that it is important to further strengthen the defense potential of the Union State given the geopolitical challenges the two countries are facing.

"It is important that we ensure reliable security and strengthen the defense potential of the Union State and effectively coordinate actions in the international arena in the current difficult conditions," Putin said in a statement, published by his office.

The Russian president also noted that the Union State is a "locomotive of integration processes" in the Eurasian space, specifying that Russia and Belarus made significant progress in ensuring the equality of their citizens' rights in the areas of medicine, education, social and pension security, as well as in the choice of residence and employment.