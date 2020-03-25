Putin Says Impossible to Completely Block COVID-19 From Spreading to Russia

It is impossible to block COVID-10 from spreading to Russia as it has borders with countries affected by the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) It is impossible to block COVID-10 from spreading to Russia as it has borders with countries affected by the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We must understand that Russia cannot shield itself from the threat simply because of its geographic location.

There are countries near our borders that are already seriously hit by the epidemic, and it is objectively impossible to completely block it from spreading to our country," Putin said.

Nevertheless, Russia is doing a good job stemming the spread of the virus, according to the president.

"We see how intensely the situation with the coronavirus epidemic is unfolding in the world. In many countries the number of infected is continuing to grow ... Thanks to timely preventive measures we are, on the whole, succeeding in holding off a broad wide and rapid spread of the disease," Putin said.