Putin Says Impossible To Hold Back China's Development

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:41 PM

No country can hold back the development of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting on some countries' decision to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) No country can hold back the development of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting on some countries' decision to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"There is only one reason (for) sanctions ...

it is only about one thing an attempt to hold back the development, prevent possible competitors from raising their heads," Putin told an annual press conference.

"They cannot hold back the development of China. The Chinese economy is already larger than the US one in terms of purchasing power parity. China will inevitably become the world's top economy in all other respects. But you have to understand this," the president added.

