Putin Says Impossible to Look at Donbas Genocide Without Compassion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was impossible to look at the situation in Donbas and not feel any compassion.

"It is impossible to look at what is happening there without compassion, it was simply impossible to tolerate all this.

It was necessary to immediately stop this nightmare, the genocide against millions of people living there who rely only on Russia," Putin said in an address to the nation.

He added that it was the pain, aspirations, and feelings of people that were the main motive for Russia in recognizing the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics earlier this week.