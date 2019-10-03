Putin Says Impossible to Restrain China, Those Who Try Will Harm Themselves

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that restraining China is impossible, and those who try to do this will only harm themselves.

"Regarding the attempts to restrain China: I think that by definition it is impossible. And if someone makes such attempts, he, the one who does it, will understand that it is impossible.

And during those attempts, of course, will harm himself," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club in Russia's Sochi.

"In any case, I consider such a development of events to be destructive and harmful, while joining efforts to create an environment of friendly cooperation and finding common security systems for all, is what we should work on together," the Russian president added.