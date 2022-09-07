Putin Says in Constant Contact With Pashinyan on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he is in constant contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are in constant contact, we have regular meetings, and we talk on the phone on current topical issues ...

Of course, one of the most sensitive issues is the situation related to ensuring security around Nagorno-Karabakh, we are talking to you about this all the time, in permanent contact," Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

