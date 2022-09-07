UrduPoint.com

Putin Says In Constant Contact With Pashinyan On Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Putin Says in Constant Contact With Pashinyan on Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he is in constant contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are in constant contact, we have regular meetings, and we talk on the phone on current topical issues ...

Of course, one of the most sensitive issues is the situation related to ensuring security around Nagorno-Karabakh, we are talking to you about this all the time, in permanent contact," Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

40 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.