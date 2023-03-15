Putin Says in Contact Contact With Assad, Bilateral Relations Developing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Kremlin on Wednesday that he is in contact contact with his Syrian counterpart and that the bilateral relations are developing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Kremlin on Wednesday that he is in contact contact with his Syrian counterpart and that the bilateral relations are developing.

"Dear Mr. President, I am very glad to see you in Moscow. Thank you for accepting our invitation. We are in constant contact and our relations are developing," Putin said.