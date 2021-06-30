Putin Says Incident With UK Warship in Crimean Waters Would Not Lead to New World War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The recent passage of UK Royal Navy destroyer Defender through the Russian waters near the Crimean shore could hardly lead to a new world war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a live Q&A session on Wednesday.

"No, I do not think so," Putin said when asked whether he thinks that the international community was on the brink of a third world war when the UK destroyer made inroads to Russia's territorial waters.

Putin slammed the incident as "a complex provocation" that was conducted not only by the British forces but also by the American ones, adding that before the incident early in the morning on June 23, a NATO aircraft conducted a reconnaissance flight over the territory.

"It was obvious that the destroyer entered, pursuing military goals," Putin added.