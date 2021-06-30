Putin Says Incident With UK Warship in Crimean Waters Could Not Lead to New World War

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The recent passage of UK Royal Navy destroyer Defender through the Russian waters near the Crimean shore could hardly lead to a new world war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a live Q&A session on Wednesday.

"No, I do not think so," Putin said when asked whether he thinks that the international community was on the brink of a third world war when the UK destroyer made inroads to Russia's territorial waters.

Putin slammed the incident as "a complex provocation" that was conducted not only by the British forces but also by the American ones, adding that before the incident early in the morning on June 23, a NATO aircraft conducted a reconnaissance flight over the territory.

"It was obvious that the destroyer entered [the waters], pursuing military goals," Putin added.

The leader noted that a third world war would not have broken even if the UK defender was hit and sunk.

Last week, the UK's HMS Defender destroyer made inroads to Russia's territorial waters near Cape Fiolent in Crimea, prompting the Russian navy to fire warning shots to divert the vessel. London denied the shots were fired at all, even though Russia's FSB security service released the video footage of the encounter, confirming Moscow's account of events.

A BBC correspondent who was aboard the British ship at the time of the incident said he saw over 20 aircraft overhead and two Russian coastguard boats that shadowed Defender.