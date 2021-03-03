Putin Says Inciting Minors to Engage in Illegal Activities Should Be Punished by Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin called out those who use minors for their own goals, including those who incite minors to engage in illegal activities and unsanctioned public gatherings, and urged the Russian Interior Ministry to react to such instances according to the law on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called out those who use minors for their own goals, including those who incite minors to engage in illegal activities and unsanctioned public gatherings, and urged the Russian Interior Ministry to react to such instances according to the law on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we all know what the internet is and how it can be used to promote absolutely unacceptable content, like spreading child pornography, prostitution, or encouraging suicide among minors," Putin said at the meeting of the collegium of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"But whoever engages in such activities and for whatever reasons, however they try to present it and cold-heartedly use children in their own selfish, 'ferrety' interests, we should never forget that it concerns our children. We should work in a way that does not create additional threats for their life and well-being... The fact that minors are pulled into participating in illegal, unsanctioned public gatherings is absolutely against the law. And the reaction to this should be according to the law," Putin added.