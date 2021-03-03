UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Inciting Minors To Engage In Illegal Activities Should Be Punished By Law

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:54 PM

Putin Says Inciting Minors to Engage in Illegal Activities Should Be Punished by Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin called out those who use minors for their own goals, including those who incite minors to engage in illegal activities and unsanctioned public gatherings, and urged the Russian Interior Ministry to react to such instances according to the law on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called out those who use minors for their own goals, including those who incite minors to engage in illegal activities and unsanctioned public gatherings, and urged the Russian Interior Ministry to react to such instances according to the law on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we all know what the internet is and how it can be used to promote absolutely unacceptable content, like spreading child pornography, prostitution, or encouraging suicide among minors," Putin said at the meeting of the collegium of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"But whoever engages in such activities and for whatever reasons, however they try to present it and cold-heartedly use children in their own selfish, 'ferrety' interests, we should never forget that it concerns our children. We should work in a way that does not create additional threats for their life and well-being... The fact that minors are pulled into participating in illegal, unsanctioned public gatherings is absolutely against the law. And the reaction to this should be according to the law," Putin added.

Related Topics

Internet Interior Ministry Russia Suicide Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

5 minutes ago

Centre-right MEPs open way to move against Orban p ..

5 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers to vote under leadership decision: H ..

5 minutes ago

Historical Sibi Mela a milestone in promotion of A ..

5 minutes ago

Pesco recover Rs3.47mln dues in Bannu circle

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.