Putin Says Information Received From US Repeatedly Helped Russia Prevent Terror Acts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the information received from US intelligence services had repeatedly helped Russia prevent terrorist attacks.

Putin noted, as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster, that cooperation between Russian and the US intelligence services "continues despite our multiple contradictions in many areas.

The president added that he had thanked US President Donald Trump for providing the information, which had helped prevent terrorist attacks in Russia. The Russian side also provided relevant assistance to the United States.

"So, this cooperation is bilateral in nature and in general it could be, of course, even better, but on the whole we are satisfied with it," Putin said.