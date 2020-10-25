UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Information Received From US Repeatedly Helped Russia Prevent Terror Acts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Putin Says Information Received From US Repeatedly Helped Russia Prevent Terror Acts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the information received from US intelligence services had repeatedly helped Russia prevent terrorist attacks.

Putin noted, as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster, that cooperation between Russian and the US intelligence services "continues despite our multiple contradictions in many areas.

"

The president added that he had thanked US President Donald Trump for providing the information, which had helped prevent terrorist attacks in Russia. The Russian side also provided relevant assistance to the United States.

"So, this cooperation is bilateral in nature and in general it could be, of course, even better, but on the whole we are satisfied with it," Putin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Statio ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.