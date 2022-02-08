Putin Says Informed Macron About Russia's Response, Which Will Be Sent To US, NATO
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 06:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has been briefed on the essence of the response Russia will send to the United States and NATO on proposals for security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Mr. President has been informed of the essence of our position," Putin said at a press conference following talks with Macron.