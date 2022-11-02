Putin Says Instructed Russian Defense Ministry to Resume Participation in Grain Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Instructions were given to the Russian Defense Ministry to resume participation in the grain deal, but Russia reserves the right to withdraw from it if Kiev breaches guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In this regard, I have given instructions to the Ministry of Defense to resume our full participation in this work. At the same time, Russia reserves the right to withdraw from these agreements if these guarantees are breached by Ukraine," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.