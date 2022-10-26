Putin Says International Terrorist Groups Trying to Infiltrate CIS Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) International terrorist groups are trying to infiltrate the CIS countries, the level of danger from threats in the commonwealth region is not decreasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Speaking of threats in the commonwealth space, I would like to note that the level of danger posed by IS and Al-Qaeda (both are terrorist groups banned in Russia), other terrorist groups are not decreasing.

They are trying to infiltrate the CIS countries, form conspiratorial cells, and the concentration of militant groups in Afghanistan, especially on the borders with the republics in Central Asia, of course, carries a potential risk of infiltration into this region," Putin said addressing the heads of delegations at a meeting of the CIS council of heads of security agencies and intelligence services.

The spread of foreign mercenaries with combat experience also poses a threat to the CIS countries, Putin said.