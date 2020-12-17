Putin Says Investigation on His Inner Circle Was Unreadable, Stopped Reading Halfway

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he could not make through to the end of the investigative report alleging his former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov used his privileged position for vast personal gains in Russia's Sibur energy firm.

"Regarding my inner circle, it was impossible to read this material. I flipped through the pages since it supposedly concerns me, but there's such a complication, everything is heaped in one mound. I did not read it to the end," Putin said in response to a question about the flurry of investigations about the president's inner circle published in recent weeks.