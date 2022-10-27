UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Japan Cannot Write Truth About Nuclear Strikes In Textbooks Due To US Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Japanese textbooks often say that the Allies launched a nuclear strike on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, without mentioning that the United States was responsible for it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"In Japanese textbooks, as a rule, it is written that the Allies launched a nuclear strike on Japan. That is the extent to which Japan is under control as they cannot even write the truth in school textbooks although they recall this tragedy every year," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club think tank in Moscow.

In 1945, the US dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic bomb code-named "Little Boy" killed about 140,000 residents of Hiroshima, while another, called "Fat Man" claimed the lives of some 70,000 people in Nagasaki. The atomic bombings are the only attacks with nuclear weapons in the history of warfare.

