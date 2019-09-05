Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils Should Be Able to Visit Disputed Islands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia does everything possible to enable Japanese nationals to visit the Kurils, since people with ties to the disputed islands should not feel victims of geopolitical events of the past, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I cannot but agree with [Japanese Prime Minister] Shinzo [Abe] that ...

everything should be done so that people with ties to these territories did not feel victims of geopolitical events of the past years. As we are guided by humanitarian motives, we do not just consider requests of these people, but we also consider requests of the Japanese prime minister, and this is an exclusive step," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.