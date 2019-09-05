UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties To Kurils Should Be Able To Visit Disputed Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:29 PM

Putin Says Japanese Nationals With Ties to Kurils Should Be Able to Visit Disputed Islands

Russia does everything possible to enable Japanese nationals to visit the Kurils, since people with ties to the disputed islands should not feel victims of geopolitical events of the past, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia does everything possible to enable Japanese nationals to visit the Kurils, since people with ties to the disputed islands should not feel victims of geopolitical events of the past, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I cannot but agree with [Japanese Prime Minister] Shinzo [Abe] that ...

everything should be done so that people with ties to these territories did not feel victims of geopolitical events of the past years. As we are guided by humanitarian motives, we do not just consider requests of these people, but we also consider requests of the Japanese prime minister, and this is an exclusive step," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Media Event From

Recent Stories

Rigorous drive in the offing for judicious use of ..

2 minutes ago

'Clay pots' demand rises in Muharram

2 minutes ago

Russia's IAEA Envoy Calls for 'Return to Normality ..

2 minutes ago

Washington Proposes Arranging Meeting Between US, ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Says Has 'Eaten ..

8 minutes ago

Novatek CEO Expects Sovcomflot to Sign Contracts f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.