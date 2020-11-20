Putin Says Karabakh Settlement Important for Russia in Terms of Internal Security

The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is important for Russia in terms of ensuring internal security as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is important for Russia in terms of ensuring internal security as well, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Millions of Armenians and Azerbaijanis live in Russia, we are connected with these republics by centuries-old ties, without any exaggeration.

This also has an internal political dimension for us in this regard and is of great interest from the point of view of ensuring internal security, from the point of view of politics," Putin said at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.