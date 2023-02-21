Putin Says Kiev Did Not Solve Problems of Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Ukrainian government has not solved the problems of Donbas, but has simply stalled for time, engaged in political murders, and abused the faithful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"They (Western countries) were just stalling for time, engaging in pettifoggery, turning a blind eye to political murders, the Kiev regime's repression of the unwanted, and the abuse of the faithful," the president said in his address to Russia's Federal Assembly.