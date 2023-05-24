Putin Says Kiev Gets Money for Energy Resources Transit, Despite Calling Russia Aggressor

Ukraine receives money for the transit of energy resources from Russia, despite calling it an aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukraine receives money for the transit of energy resources from Russia, despite calling it an aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Two lines of the gas pipelines through Ukraine � Ukraine has closed one of them.

We did not do it. By the way, we supply gas to Europe via the second line, and Ukraine, despite calling us an aggressor, successfully cashes money for transit," Putin said in an address to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.