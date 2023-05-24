UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Kiev Gets Money For Energy Resources Transit, Despite Calling Russia Aggressor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Putin Says Kiev Gets Money for Energy Resources Transit, Despite Calling Russia Aggressor

Ukraine receives money for the transit of energy resources from Russia, despite calling it an aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukraine receives money for the transit of energy resources from Russia, despite calling it an aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Two lines of the gas pipelines through UkraineUkraine has closed one of them.

We did not do it. By the way, we supply gas to Europe via the second line, and Ukraine, despite calling us an aggressor, successfully cashes money for transit," Putin said in an address to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Money Gas From

Recent Stories

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

ICESCO and UOS sign strategic partnership

5 minutes ago
 NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

NAB declares Haroon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi innocent

6 minutes ago
 World Bank approves various drinking water, infras ..

World Bank approves various drinking water, infrastructure rehabilitation scheme ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 18.02 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 18.02 points

6 minutes ago
 Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centu ..

Artists like multi-talented Rangeela born in centuries: Altaf Hussain

6 minutes ago
 PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to e ..

PSX launches new trading, surveillance system to enhance technological capacity, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.