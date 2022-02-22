UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Putin Says Kiev's Actions 'Killed' Minsk Agreements Long Before Recognition of LPR, DPR

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Minsk Agreements, which were to preserve peace and stability in eastern Europe, were killed by Kiev's actions long before Moscow's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Minsk Agreements, which were to preserve peace and stability in eastern Europe, were killed by Kiev's actions long before Moscow's recognition of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

"A compromise was reached anyway, and it really was a movement toward a settlement by peaceful means.

Over the years everything was reduced to zero by the efforts of the current Kiev authorities, as it was stated yesterday here in this hall during the meeting of the Russian Security Council. Therefore, the Minsk Agreements were killed long before yesterday's recognition of the Donbas people's republics, and neither by us, nor by the representatives of these republics, but by the current authorities in Kiev," Putin told journalists.

