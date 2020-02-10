UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Kremlin To Continue Paying Due Attention To Russia's Diplomatic Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Putin Says Kremlin to Continue Paying Due Attention to Russia's Diplomatic Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russian diplomats and the Foreign Ministry's employees for their service on Diplomats' Day and said that Moscow was set to keep supporting the Russian diplomatic service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russian diplomats and the Foreign Ministry's employees for their service on Diplomats' Day and said that Moscow was set to keep supporting the Russian diplomatic service.

"I am sure that you will continue to show initiatives and work creatively while defending the interests of Russia and helping to strengthen its authority in the international arena. The country's leadership will continue paying due attention to the material support and resource allocation for the diplomatic service," Putin said in his congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin's press office.

The president also said that tensions have been escalating around the globe and more actions were necessary to ensure strategic stability and the formation of the fair world order.

"In order to achieve these goals, we should fully use our positions in the UN Security Council, the opportunities that Russia has because of its current chairmanship of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and BRICS [an alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], participation in the G20, APEC [the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation] and other multilateral structures," Putin said.

The president also called for increasing efforts to defend the Russian language and the rights of compatriots abroad, and "saving the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War," a term used in Russia to describe the eastern front of World War II. The president noted the importance of these efforts this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Moscow Russia China Germany Vladimir Putin Alliance Brazil Shanghai Cooperation Organization World War

Recent Stories

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Ce ..

7 minutes ago

Senior Taliban Members Meet with US, Qatari Offici ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador Calls for Separating Armed Oppo ..

2 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

32 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches 2nd cycle of mentorship pro ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.