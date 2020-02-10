Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russian diplomats and the Foreign Ministry's employees for their service on Diplomats' Day and said that Moscow was set to keep supporting the Russian diplomatic service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked Russian diplomats and the Foreign Ministry's employees for their service on Diplomats' Day and said that Moscow was set to keep supporting the Russian diplomatic service.

"I am sure that you will continue to show initiatives and work creatively while defending the interests of Russia and helping to strengthen its authority in the international arena. The country's leadership will continue paying due attention to the material support and resource allocation for the diplomatic service," Putin said in his congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin's press office.

The president also said that tensions have been escalating around the globe and more actions were necessary to ensure strategic stability and the formation of the fair world order.

"In order to achieve these goals, we should fully use our positions in the UN Security Council, the opportunities that Russia has because of its current chairmanship of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] and BRICS [an alliance between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], participation in the G20, APEC [the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation] and other multilateral structures," Putin said.

The president also called for increasing efforts to defend the Russian language and the rights of compatriots abroad, and "saving the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War," a term used in Russia to describe the eastern front of World War II. The president noted the importance of these efforts this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.