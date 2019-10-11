UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Kurdish-Held IS Militants Could Flee Due To Turkey's Operation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday Kurdish-held militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) could flee northeast Syria as a result of Turkey's military operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday Kurdish-held militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) could flee northeast Syria as a result of Turkey's military operation.

"Now we see what is happening in the north of Syria in connection with the Turkish military operation..

There are certain things that we can't disregard: in the north of Syria there are areas where ISIS militants are concentrated," Putin said at a meeting of the council of the CIS heads of state.

"They have been guarded by Kurdish military units. Now the Turkish army enters there, the Kurds abandon these camps. In fact, these are ISIS militant detention camps. They may just scatter. I am not sure if the Turkish army can take control of this and how quickly," he said.

