UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Laws Need Changes To Prevent Violations During Constitutional Amendments Voting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

Putin Says Laws Need Changes to Prevent Violations During Constitutional Amendments Voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses should be changed to prevent violations during the upcoming all-Russian voting on amendments to the constitution.

"We have already discussed that [the voting] would be organized and held in a manner close to the presidential election. This means that the responsibility for violations of the procedures should be the same as in case of violations recorded during the presidential election. That is why I ordered to make relevant changes to the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin Same Criminals

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

2 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

3 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

4 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.