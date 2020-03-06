Putin Says Laws Need Changes to Prevent Violations During Constitutional Amendments Voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses should be changed to prevent violations during the upcoming all-Russian voting on amendments to the constitution.

"We have already discussed that [the voting] would be organized and held in a manner close to the presidential election. This means that the responsibility for violations of the procedures should be the same as in case of violations recorded during the presidential election. That is why I ordered to make relevant changes to the Criminal Code and the Code on Administrative Offenses," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.