Putin Says Liaison Between Gamaleya, AstraZeneca to Combat COVID-19 Will Save Many Lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed hope for fruitful collaboration between the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute and the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company in their concerted effort to fight against coronavirus after both sides signed a memorandum of cooperation.

"You have moved from words to action. You have moved on to the implementation of tasks that today are faced by the whole world, humanity, you may say. First of all, I congratulate you [Gamaleya, AstraZeneca] on this. Secondly, I express my hope that your cooperation will be successful. And I wish you good luck," Putin said during a video conference, congratulating the Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the R-Pharm company on the signing of the memorandum.

The president added that such a collaboration could serve as an example of how joint efforts contributed to saving human lives.

"I am absolutely convinced that such an attitude towards partnership today can serve as a good, powerful example of combining scientific forces, technologies, investments for a common goal ” to protect the life, health and safety of millions of people on the planet," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research center that developed the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, said that trials of the joint Sputnik V/AstraZeneca vaccine would be starting very soon.

Throughout clinical trials, Sputnik V ” the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine registered in the world ” has shown to be more than 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 after three control points. Earlier in the day, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the vaccine was effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, which was recently discovered in the United Kingdom.

