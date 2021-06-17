UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Long Used To Misinterpretation Of His Words In Western Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:11 AM

Putin Says Long Used to Misinterpretation of His Words in Western Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was used to US media misinterpreting his words, including during exclusive interviews

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was used to US media misinterpreting his words, including during exclusive interviews.

"That's the practice of today's international relations. There is nothing to be done.

I am long used to that," Putin said answering the question on misinterpretations of his words when he gave interviews to Western media outlets.

Putin added that it was up to each leader to decide which outlets to select for giving interviews, when asked if he deemed it fair that he spoke to US media while US leaders chose not to be interviewed by Russian media.

More Stories From World

