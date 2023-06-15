UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Looking Forward To Continuing Constructive Dialogue With Xi - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping that he is looking forward to continuing constructive dialogue and close work on topical issues, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"It is difficult to overestimate the efforts that you have been making for many years to strengthen the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our countries ... I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue and close joint work on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China," the congratulatory telegram, published by the Kremlin, read.

