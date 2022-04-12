Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing Bucha Fake

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had handed him documents exposing the fake in Ukraine's Bucha

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had handed him documents exposing the fake in Ukraine's Bucha.

"Alexander Grigoryevich gave me documents today.

Documents, he mentioned so casually, which were transferred to the FSB of Russia, how, who (they have the appropriate voice intercepts), what transport came to this settlement and created the conditions for organizing this provocation and fake," Putin said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart.