UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing Bucha Fake

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing Bucha Fake

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had handed him documents exposing the fake in Ukraine's Bucha

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had handed him documents exposing the fake in Ukraine's Bucha.

"Alexander Grigoryevich gave me documents today.

Documents, he mentioned so casually, which were transferred to the FSB of Russia, how, who (they have the appropriate voice intercepts), what transport came to this settlement and created the conditions for organizing this provocation and fake," Putin said following talks with his Belarusian counterpart.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment c ..

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment cell

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala, A ..

Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala, Abdul Hakim

2 minutes ago
 Many Say United States Ready to Fight Till Last Uk ..

Many Say United States Ready to Fight Till Last Ukrainian, It's True - Putin

2 minutes ago
 Nairobi Rejects Ukraine's Request to Address Kenya ..

Nairobi Rejects Ukraine's Request to Address Kenyan Parliament - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip t ..

Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip to Moscow as Rushed, Unprepared

25 minutes ago
 Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have ..

Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have Been Found at Brooklyn Subway ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.