Putin Says Maintains Contacts With Foreign Colleagues by Phone, Including With Macron

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he maintains contacts with foreign colleagues by phone, including with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I have business relations with many colleagues.

Including with the President of France. We keep in touch by phone," Putin said at a press conference in Minsk.

The Russian president also recalled that Macron "came to Moscow with visits even after the start of the special military operation."