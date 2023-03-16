UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Maintains Good Relations With Friends From Germany

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he maintains good relations with friends from Germany.

"I have a lot of friends there, as you know ... I am still in contact with my real German friends, we joke with each other all the time," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

