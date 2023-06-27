Open Menu

Putin Says Majority Of Wagner Fighters Are Patriots Of Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The majority of fighters of private military company Wagner are patriots of Russia, and they were simply used, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We knew and we know that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state.

They proved this with their courage on the battlefield, liberating the Donbas and Novorossiya, they tried to use them without their knowledge against their brothers in arms, with whom they fought together for the sake of the country and its future," Putin said in his address to Russian citizens.

