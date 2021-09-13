UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 in his close surrounding might necessitate a quarantine for himself soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 in his close surrounding might necessitate a quarantine for himself soon.

"Even people from my entourage have problems with COVID-19.

We need to figure out what is really going on there. I think that I myself might soon have to quarantine. A lot of people around get sick," Putin said during a meeting with Paralympic athletes.

The Russian leader vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V back in April.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations W ..

Russia to Strengthen Trade, Investment Relations With San Marino - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee ..

Shuzaib demands to replace biased NA subcommittee convener to ensure meaningful ..

1 minute ago
 IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept ..

IBA to launch a book on Pakistan's economy on Sept.15

1 minute ago
 Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights ..

Climate Change to Multiply Impact of Human Rights Issues - UN Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National ..

Fire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Authorities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.