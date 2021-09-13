Putin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 in his close surrounding might necessitate a quarantine for himself soon.

"Even people from my entourage have problems with COVID-19.

We need to figure out what is really going on there. I think that I myself might soon have to quarantine. A lot of people around get sick," Putin said during a meeting with Paralympic athletes.

The Russian leader vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V back in April.