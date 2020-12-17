Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aimed at Triggering Discord Among Public

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the latest media publications about his alleged inner circle were designed to trigger discord in the Russian society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the latest media publications about his alleged inner circle were designed to trigger discord in the Russian society.

"The goal of this publication is clear.

It is a revenge and an attempt to influence the public sentiment in our country with a goal to meddle in our domestic political life. And I think that for me and for the majority of the readers it would be clear," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

For instance, an article has recently appeared in the Vazhnye Istorii outlet, which concerned Kirill Shamalov, a member of the board of Russia's Sibur petrochemical company and allegedly Putin's former son-in-law.