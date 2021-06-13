Putin Says Meeting With Biden Will Not Be Held in Vain If Interaction Mechanisms Created

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his belief on Sunday that the upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden would actually be successful if it would possible to create mechanisms for interaction.

"There are things to talk about ... And if we manage to establish mechanisms for wide-range cooperation after the meeting, I think it would be great, the meeting would not be held in vain," Putin said in an interview broadcast by the Smotrim.ru media outlet.

The US-Russia summit will take place on June 16 in Geneva.