Putin Says Meeting With Macron Businesslike, Useful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron had been held in a businesslike manner, was meaningful and useful.

"Today's talks with Mr. Macron traditionally took place in a businesslike manner, were meaningful and useful," Putin said.

Putin called it symbolic that the meeting had been held on February 7, the day when the fundamental treaty between Russia and France had been signed 30 years ago.

"This most important document laid a solid foundation for partnership and mutually respectful cooperation between the two countries for decades to come," he added.

During the talks, the parties discussed security guarantees, Putin said.

The talks between the presidents of Russia and France lasted a little over five hours.