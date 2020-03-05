(@FahadShabbir)

Armed militant groups in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib significantly increased their activities this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Since the beginning of this year, the militants operating there [in Idlib] have significantly increased their activities.

They regularly fired on the positions of the Syrian government forces and civilian settlements," Putin said during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.