Putin Says Militant Groups Increased Activities In Syria's Idlib Province In 2020

Armed militant groups in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib significantly increased their activities this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Armed militant groups in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib significantly increased their activities this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of this year, the militants operating there [in Idlib] have significantly increased their activities.

They regularly fired on the positions of the Syrian government forces and civilian settlements," Putin said during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

