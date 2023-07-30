Open Menu

Putin Says Military Operation Triggered West's Economic Woes, But Root In Their Mistakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Putin Says Military Operation Triggered West's Economic Woes, But Root in Their Mistakes

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) The start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine was a trigger for economic problems of the West, while the root cause lies in their own past mistakes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Putin noted that the United States and countries in Western Europe resorted to relief spending and money issuance to address the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to runaway inflation.

"It is true that the start of the special military operation was a push for these problems to grow, but the root of the problems is not here. The root of the problems lies in their economic mistakes, mistakes of economic policy, which for decades they have repeated time and again, based, as a rule, on some opportunistic domestic political considerations," the Russian president told reporters.

