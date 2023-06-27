Open Menu

Putin Says Military Stopped Civil War

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Military who took part in the suppression of the attempted armed mutiny on June 24 actually stopped the civil war in Russia, acted clearly and harmoniously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"You defended the constitutional order, the life, security and freedom of our citizens.

You saved our motherland from upheavals, actually stopped the civil war. In a difficult situation, you acted clearly, harmoniously, by deed you proved your loyalty to the people of Russia and the military oath," Putin said in his address to the security forces who were suppressing the rebellion.

People and the army were not on the side of the rebels, Putin added.

