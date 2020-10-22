UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Misses His Children, Rarely Sees Them

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he missed his children and that he rarely saw them.

"My children. I rarely see them," Putin said during the Valdai Discussion Club when asked if there was anything that he missed in his life.

Among the things that the Russian president does not miss at all is the period of the Cold War.

