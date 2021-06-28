Putin Says Modern Armed Forces Fuse Technology, Innovations, Knowledge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the armed forces represent today a fusion of modern technologies, innovations and knowledge.

"The role and responsibility of a commander are greatly increasing.

Not only the thorough and fundamental theoretical training in military science is required but also the willingness to study on one's own and help subordinates learn how to use the newest samples of military equipment because the modern armed forces are a real fusion of modern technologies, innovation and knowledge," Putin said during a meeting with graduates from military academies.

Putin added that today the role of commanders in maintaining military units' preparedness and morale is even higher than in the past.