UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Modern Armed Forces Fuse Technology, Innovations, Knowledge

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Putin Says Modern Armed Forces Fuse Technology, Innovations, Knowledge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said the armed forces represent today a fusion of modern technologies, innovations and knowledge.

"The role and responsibility of a commander are greatly increasing.

Not only the thorough and fundamental theoretical training in military science is required but also the willingness to study on one's own and help subordinates learn how to use the newest samples of military equipment because the modern armed forces are a real fusion of modern technologies, innovation and knowledge," Putin said during a meeting with graduates from military academies.

Putin added that today the role of commanders in maintaining military units' preparedness and morale is even higher than in the past.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

37,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces concert series to celebrat ..

59 minutes ago

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, City Football Group partner to dr ..

2 hours ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

2 hours ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.