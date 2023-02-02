UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Modern Nazism Again Poses Threat To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The Nazism in its modern guise poses a threat to Russia, and once again the Russians have to rebuff the collective West, said Russian President Vladimir Putin

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Nazism in its modern guise poses a threat to Russia, and once again the Russians have to rebuff the collective West, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, unfortunately, we see that the ideology of Nazism, already in its modern guise, in its modern manifestation, again creates direct threats to the security of our country.

We are once again forced to repulse the aggression of the collective West," Putin said, speaking at a memorial show in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

Russia is again threatened by German tanks Leopard, they are again going to fight against Russia on the soil of Ukraine with the hands of the Banderites, Putin added.

