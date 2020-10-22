Putin Says More Could Be Done by International Community in Face of Common COVID-19 Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that while the international community was trying to mobilize its efforts and forces to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, more could have been done

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that while the international community was trying to mobilize its efforts and forces to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, more could have been done.

"In confronting this [COVID-19] threat, the international community is trying to take certain actions for its mobilization, and some things are already being done together. However, I want to say right away that not everything that is needed [is being done] in the face of such a colossal common challenge," Putin said while speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club.

To date, more than 41.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.