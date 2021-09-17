Putin says Moscow and Beijing-led alliance should influence Taliban

(@FahadShabbir)

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Sept 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a security bloc led by Moscow and Beijing should take the lead in ensuring the Taliban kept its promises on preventing terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Kremlin chief said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should "use its potential" to "stimulate the new Afghan authorities" in fulfilling their promises on normalising life and bringing security in Afghanistan.

He was speaking via video link at a summit of the eight-member SCO held in Afghanistan's neighbour Tajikistan.

Countries allied with Russia and China are holding a series of meetings in the Central Asian state this week.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic on the Taliban since it came to power last month after a series of lightning offensives across Afghanistan.