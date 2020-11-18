UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Moscow, Ankara Positions Differ But Art Of Diplomacy Based On Compromise

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Putin Says Moscow, Ankara Positions Differ But Art of Diplomacy Based on Compromise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the positions of Moscow and Ankara may differ, and sometimes diametrically so, but that the art of diplomacy is to find a compromise on the basis of respect.

Asked to comment on Turkey's role in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent months in an appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 24, Putin said it was not his responsibility to evaluate Turkey but that Moscow was aware of the dramatic warring history between the two sides over centuries. He explained that there is no reason a Black Sea partnership could not be built similar to the European nations, who warred for centuries on end but are now in deep partnership.

"Yes, our positions do not always coincide in everything, in some things they even diametrically diverge, but therein lies the art of diplomacy, to find a compromise and compromise is based on respect for the partner," Putin said.

