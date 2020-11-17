UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Moscow Declaration Adopted After BRICS Summit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Putin Says Moscow Declaration Adopted After BRICS Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Moscow Declaration, the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the BRICS updated strategy for the economic partnership until 2025 were approved at the end of the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We intend to approve the Moscow Declaration prepared for the summit today, which reflects general assessments of the state of affairs in the world. ... In addition, we need to approve two more documents ” the anti-terrorism strategy of the BRICS and the updated strategy for the economic partnership of the association until 2025. If no one has objections, I propose to consider these documents adopted," Putin said, addressing the leaders of BRICS countries.

